Newspaper industry in crisis, NOAB concerned

This were stated in a notice signed by NOAB president AK Azad on Saturday. It has been said there, the newspaper industry which has long been declared as a service industry, is in a critical condition.
The difference between the production costs and selling prices of newspapers is a major reason behind that.
Because of the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, alongside other goods, the prices of raw material required for newspapers have gone up to such extent that this service industry has come to its knees.
Despite increasing the newspaper prices some days ago, the situation hasn’t improved. An average of Tk 22 goes into making one copy of a newspaper whereas the selling price is Tk 12. Then again, 35 per cent of the price goes to the hawkers, involved with the distribution of newspapers.
Efforts are made to meet the remaining shortfall from advertisements. However, it’s not possible to bridge this gap between the production costs and selling price, even for the massively circulated newspapers.
The newspaper industry, declared as a service industry, has not received any kind of incentives during this crisis as well as during the corona pandemic. Meanwhile, different sort of tax burdens have only worsened the situation even further.
In addition, the newspapers have about Tk 1 billion owed by different government agencies for advertisement. Day after day, the bills are remaining due. Despite many appeals, the arrears haven’t been cleared.
NOAB has long been demanding the reduction or abolition of various duties and VAT of this service industry. Taking the overall situation into consideration, the government itself has to take the responsibility of protecting this ailing industry.
Otherwise, thousands of journalists and workers involved in this long going traditional profession will be added to the list of unemployed workforce.
Eventually, this service industry labeled as 'The Fourth Estate' will vanish from the country. NOAB expects the government's kind consideration in this matter.