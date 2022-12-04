Newspaper industry in crisis, NOAB concerned

This were stated in a notice signed by NOAB president AK Azad on Saturday. It has been said there, the newspaper industry which has long been declared as a service industry, is in a critical condition.

The difference between the production costs and selling prices of newspapers is a major reason behind that.

Because of the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, alongside other goods, the prices of raw material required for newspapers have gone up to such extent that this service industry has come to its knees.