16 govt medical colleges struggle with severe shortages, yet more to come

Habiganj 250-bed District Sadar Hospital is located almost at the centre of the city. Habiganj Medical College is housed within this hospital. The government-run college was established in 2016. Even after 10 years, arrangements have not been made for land of its own. The medical college operates from the second, third and eighth floors of the hospital’s eight-storey building.

Habiganj Medical College began its academic activities in 2018 without its own land, buildings or campus. Teaching takes place in five classrooms occupying 3,000 square feet. The college does not have the necessary teachers, practical classrooms or laboratories. Nor does it have accommodation or a hostel for students.

Students at the medical college are disgruntled. One such student, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity said, “Every medical college has its own hospital. Our college does not. We have to depend on the Sadar Hospital. But because the hospital has no registrars, there is no one to supervise our work.”