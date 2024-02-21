42pc posts of teachers vacant in medical colleges

The Cox’s Bazar Medical College does not have any hospital of its own. The students have to go to the district Sadar Hospital for clinical classes twice every day in the morning and the evening. The students have to spend four hours on the streets every day for this. This has been going on for the last 12 years.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare founded the Cox’s Bazar Medical College in 2008 in the Jhilongjha union of the district. The Sadar Hospital is located in the city. The distance between Sadar Hospital and the medical college is 8 kilometres. The students have to move through the city to reach the hospital from the college.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Cox’s Bazar Medical College dean professor Farhad Hossain said, “The third, fourth and fifth year MBBS students have to attend clinical classes twice every day in the morning and the evening. It takes around an hour to reach the hospital from the college every time. In all, the students have to spend at least four hours on the streets to attend clinical classes twice a day. It’s putting immense pressure on the students.”