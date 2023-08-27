Medical College in marshland, for the sake of 'unscrupulous sand trade'

Although the Chandpur Medical College was set up four years ago, using the district’s Sadar Hospital as its temporary campus, the process to construct a permanent campus has not yet commenced.

However, a large part of the selected site for the permanent campus on the banks of the river Dakatia lies in marshy wetlands.

The planning commission has objected to the selection of such lowland by the river for the hospital.

The commission said that it would require 12 ft of sand or more for a landfill here. At the same time, work would have to be carried out to protect the river too and that would be extremely costly.

Meanwhile, local people feel that the interests of unscrupulous sand traders are involved in selecting the marshes as the medical college site.