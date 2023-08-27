Medical College in marshland, for the sake of 'unscrupulous sand trade'

Although the Chandpur Medical College was set up four years ago, using the district’s Sadar Hospital as its temporary campus, the process to construct a permanent campus has not yet commenced.
However, a large part of the selected site for the permanent campus on the banks of the river Dakatia lies in marshy wetlands.
The planning commission has objected to the selection of such lowland by the river for the hospital.
The commission said that it would require 12 ft of sand or more for a landfill here. At the same time, work would have to be carried out to protect the river too and that would be extremely costly.
Meanwhile, local people feel that the interests of unscrupulous sand traders are involved in selecting the marshes as the medical college site.
The government took up the project to establish the Chandpur Medical College and Hospital and Nursing College in 2018.
The medical college began functioning on 10 January 2019, using the Chandpur Sadar Hospital as its temporary campus.
According to the health directorate records, the implementation cost of this project was estimated at Tk 13.7 billion.
The authorities proposed that 30 acres of land be acquired for the project at the Mahadeb Gachhtala mouza. Around 28 acres of this land is under private ownership. The remaining 2 acres is government property.
There were two factors in the area for which the land was selected, according the local speculations. One is that if this land is acquired, there will be a huge volume of sand trade. One phase of this trade will take place while land will be bought or sold before the acquisition.
According to the planning commission, structures can be erected directly on the remaining 16 acres of land. It will be possible to implement the project on this land. This will reduce acquisition expenses and will also decrease the complications of acquiring land from the people.
According to government records, Tk 1.5 billion is the estimated cost of acquiring this land. This project also includes 22 buildings, residential and non-residential. An allocation of Tk 1.25 billion has been made for the purpose. There are questions regarding these proposed costs too.
Concerned sources say that a certain quarter is pushing the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to approve of this project to establish the medical college and hospital before the national election schedule is announced. Planning commission sources say that preparation has been made to table this project for approval at the ECNEC meeting to be held next month.