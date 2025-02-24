Gazipur: Students block railway line over university name change

Students staged a protest by blocking the railway line at the Kaliakair Hi-Tech Railway Station area of Gazipur, demanding that their university be renamed Bangladesh Digital University.

They started demonstration by blocking the rail line around 9:15am today, Monday, leading to the disruption of rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal.

The students expressed their dissatisfaction over a recently issued government gazette that changed the name of Bangabandhu Digital University (BDU) to Gazipur Digital University. However, they insist that the university should instead be renamed Bangladesh Digital University.

On 13 February, the law, justice, and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a notification announcing the university’s new name as Gazipur Digital University.

Since then, students have been protesting and organising various demonstrations, including human chains, to press home their demand.