Gazipur: Students block railway line over university name change
Students staged a protest by blocking the railway line at the Kaliakair Hi-Tech Railway Station area of Gazipur, demanding that their university be renamed Bangladesh Digital University.
They started demonstration by blocking the rail line around 9:15am today, Monday, leading to the disruption of rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal.
The students expressed their dissatisfaction over a recently issued government gazette that changed the name of Bangabandhu Digital University (BDU) to Gazipur Digital University. However, they insist that the university should instead be renamed Bangladesh Digital University.
On 13 February, the law, justice, and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a notification announcing the university’s new name as Gazipur Digital University.
Since then, students have been protesting and organising various demonstrations, including human chains, to press home their demand.
As part of their ongoing movement, students formed a human chain on Saturday afternoon along the Chandra-Kaliakair regional road in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.
Students began their protest at 9:00 am today. They marched from the university’s administrative building and blocked the railway line at Kaliakair Hi-Tech Railway Station around 9:15 am.
As a result, the Sirajganj Express train was halted, with several patients among its passengers. Following requests from their relatives, the students allowed the train to pass at approximately 9:45 am but continued their blockade on the railway tracks.
Md Alam, the ticket booking officer at Hi-Tech Station, said that train services on the Joydebpur-Jamuna Road route were suspended due to the protest. The Burimari Express train was also stranded at Mouchak Station, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.
University student Shahriar Kabir explained the reason behind their protest, stating, “The name Gazipur Digital University does not clearly reflect the status and identity of our institution. We want it to be recognized as Bangladesh Digital University, which would establish it as a national institution for academic and technological development.”
The students have vowed to continue their movement until their demand is met.
Joydebpur Junction Station Master Abul Khair Chowdhury confirmed that while the students temporarily held up the Sirajganj Express at Hi-Tech Station, they later released it upon passengers' requests. However, train services on the affected railway line remain suspended.