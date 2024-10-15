Relations with China should be considered holistically

The future of relations with China should be viewed holistically, taking into account the post-revolutionary situation, in the context of the significant political change in the history of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh wants to put emphasis on defence and economic cooperation for the interests of the future of the relationship between the two countries.

Besides, it is also necessary to reevaluate the various conditions of Chinese loans taking into account the current financial crisis in the country.

Experts made such remarks in a discussion on the future of Bangladesh-China relations at a hotel in the capital on Monday.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Centre for China Studies (SIIS-DU) jointly organised the discussion with the help of the Chinese embassy in Dhaka.