CCTV camera installed in 480 centres in Gazipur city polls

The election commission (EC) has decided to use the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in all 480 centers of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election slated to be held on Thursday.

The commission has already installed CCTV cameras in all centres in a bid to monitor the election from Dhaka.

According to the EC, there are a total 1,179,476 voters in Gazipur City Corporation: 592,762 male, 586,696 female and 18 transgender. With 57 general and 19 reserved wards, the city corporation has a total of 480 centres and 3,497 polling booths.