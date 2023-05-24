CCTV camera installed in 480 centres in Gazipur city polls

The election commission (EC) has decided to use the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in all 480 centers of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election slated to be held on Thursday.
The commission has already installed CCTV cameras in all centres in a bid to monitor the election from Dhaka.
According to the EC, there are a total 1,179,476 voters in Gazipur City Corporation: 592,762 male, 586,696 female and 18 transgender. With 57 general and 19 reserved wards, the city corporation has a total of 480 centres and 3,497 polling booths.
This time, 333 candidates are contesting in the polls; of them eight in mayoral posts, 79 in reserved councilor and 246 in councilor posts.
The returning officer of the election, Faridul Islam said a total of 4,435 CCTV cameras have been set up in all 480 centres. Through these cameras, the EC will observe the election from Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.
Faridul Islam said actions will be taken immediately if any irregularities are seen in the CCTV camera. As the votes will be casted in EVMs, the EC has kept some extra voting machines and troubleshooters to all polling stations to tackle the unwarranted situation.
On Wednesday morning, it was seen on a spot visit in the city's Shahid Memorial High School that cameras equipped with 360-degree angle feature have been placed in all polling booths, which will cover the entire room except for secret facility -- where the votes are casted. Besides, three more cameras were installed in the areas where voters will wait in queues.
Wishing to be anonymous, an official of the centre said as there will be CCTV cameras in the room, nobody will get chances to influence them, entering the room. If anyone tries to mar the congenial atmosphere, the EC officials observing elections from Dhaka and Gazipur will be able to take actions immediately.
The official hoped the election in this year will be free and fair.