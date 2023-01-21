‘Bangladesh should rethink its approach on Rohingya issue’

Bangladesh will continue to help the Rohingyas as long as they stay here but criminal activities including drug trade by some in Rohingya community cannot be overlooked for sake of the country’s own security issues.

Given the exacerbation of the internal situation in Myanmar, there is no possibility of immediate repatriation of the Rohingyas but Bangladesh can rethink the Rohingya issue in the light of recently passed Burma Act by the USA.

Speakers said this at a dialogue held in the city on Saturday.