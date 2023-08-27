Universal pension scheme: South Korea to support in capacity building

The training programme is designed to provide participants with insights into South Korea’s advanced pension management practices and administrative strategies, enabling them to drive positive reforms within their own system.

The Korean National Pension Service is the third-largest in the world, managing $800 billion in assets, and is equipped with a state-of-the-art system for secure and accurate management of the national pension, said a media release.

An orientation for five high-level officials from the finance division was organised on Sunday by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) at Bangladesh Secretariat in a bid to enhance capacity-building for the effective management of the country’s national pension scheme, which has been launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this month aiming to bring the citizens, aged above 18, under the pension coverage.