UN reaffirms support to Bangladesh in overcoming challenges

UN secretary general António Guterres has reaffirmed the UN’s continued support to Bangladesh in overcoming unprecedented challenges that may arise out of the ongoing global conflicts, financial, energy and food crisis and the adverse impact of climate change.

He made the comment in a meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York recently, reports UNB.

The foreign minister applauded the Black Sea Grain initiative that helped countries in need to import fertilizer and cereal to tackle the food crisis, according to the Bangladesh Mission in the UN.

Guterres informed that some European countries, namely Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and Netherlands have adequate stockpiles of raw materials of fertilizer that Bangladesh may consider to import at an affordable price.

Thanking the secretary general, Momen assured that Bangladesh will explore the possibility.