EU postpones partnership, cooperation talks with Bangladesh
The European Union (EU) has announced the postponement of talks on a new partnership and cooperation pact with Bangladesh, citing concerns over recent violence in the country.
A spokesperson of the EU confirmed the development to Prothom Alo through an email, saying that no new date has been fixed for the talks that were initially scheduled to begin in September.
Under the agreement, the EU extends cooperation to the countries on economic and other significant fronts.
We will closely follow the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and, with the fundamentals of EU-Bangladesh relations in mind, expect all human rights to be fully respected
The decision to initiate the partnership and cooperation agreement was made on 25 October last year in Brussels, in an effort to deepen economic and other collaborations between the EU and Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were present on the occasion.
At the same event, the European Investment Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh to finance €400 million in renewable energy projects in Bangladesh, for reducing climate change impacts and transforming the power sector.
There were some more agreements worth €70 million to cooperate in education, beautification, eco-friendly construction, e-governance, and prevention of gender-based violence.
The postponement of talks came as a response to the recent incidents of violence centering the quota reform movement.
The EU spokesperson told Reuters, “In light of the prevailing situation, the first round of negotiations on the partnership and cooperation agreement envisaged for September has been postponed with no later date fixed as yet.”
Earlier, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, expressed serious concern at the announcement of a 'shoot on sight policy' and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.
The EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, expressed serious concern at the announcement of a 'shoot on sight policy' and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.
According to a statement, he had conveyed the concern to former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen during his interaction with him in the margins of the ASEAN regional forum ministerial meeting in Laos on 27 July.
The EU representative also highlighted the use of excessive and lethal force in suppressing the protests, saying, “There must be full accountability for the numerous instances of use of excessive and lethal force by the law enforcement authorities against protesters and others, including journalists and young children.”
Regarding the recent arrests, he laid emphasis that all arrested individuals must be given due process under the law.
“We will closely follow the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and, with the fundamentals of EU-Bangladesh relations in mind, expect all human rights to be fully respected,” he added.
The statement was released on the external action section of the European Union's website on Tuesday.