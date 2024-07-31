PM seeks UN, other intl organisations’ cooperation for mayhem probe

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today sought cooperation from the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations to conduct a proper investigation into the nationwide mayhem to punish the real culprits involved in the attacks taking advantage of the anti-quota movement.

"We're seeking UN and other international organisations' cooperation for fair and proper investigation into the matter. The people involved in the matter have to be exposed to justice," she said, adding, "Because, I know I have no negligence to this end".

The premier made the remarks as the chief guest while formally inaugurating a week-long 'National Fisheries Week-2024' at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

She came down heavily on those who were involved in destruction of the public establishments alongside killing many people and thus tarnishing the country's image.

"My question is that who has gained what (through the mayhem)? Why were the bloods shed?" she said.

The prime minister said they have already formed a one-member judicial probe commission with an apex court justice prior to raising any such demand to investigate into the matter.

"We have formed the commission with a judge (of the High Court). Today, I have given an order to include two more as manpower and enhance the periphery of the investigation," she said.