Tk 371b allocated to deal with impact of climate change

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed an allocation of Tk 370.52 billion in dealing with the impact of climate change and protecting the environment.

He made the disclosure while unveiling the national budget for the fiscal 2023-24 at the national parliament Thursday.

In addition, while formulating Annual Development Programme (ADP) and allocating budgets and monitoring implementation, a process is underway to embed climate change.

This is making the process of adopting and implementing information-based policies and plans easier.

To realise the dream of becoming a developed country by 2041, sustainable development strategies need to be adopted.

Therefore, while maintaining a high growth rate, special importance is being given in dealing with the impact of climate change and protecting the environment, the minister said in his budget speech.