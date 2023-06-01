Tk 371b allocated to deal with impact of climate change

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed an allocation of Tk 370.52 billion in dealing with the impact of climate change and protecting the environment.
He made the disclosure while unveiling the national budget for the fiscal 2023-24 at the national parliament Thursday.
In addition, while formulating Annual Development Programme (ADP) and allocating budgets and monitoring implementation, a process is underway to embed climate change.
This is making the process of adopting and implementing information-based policies and plans easier.
To realise the dream of becoming a developed country by 2041, sustainable development strategies need to be adopted.
Therefore, while maintaining a high growth rate, special importance is being given in dealing with the impact of climate change and protecting the environment, the minister said in his budget speech.
“We are working on both adaptation and mitigation to address the risks of climate change. However, given the nature of our role in climate change, the issue of adaptation has received relatively high priority in our policies and action plans,” he continued.
Meanwhile, the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for the period 2023-2050 has been formulated recently with the support of Green Climate Fund (GCF) articulating the long-term integrated adaptation strategies and actions.
The main objective of this plan is to create a climate resilient society by mitigating the hazards and risks caused by the impacts of climate change. Previously the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has been updated in 2021, which sets out sector-wise carbon emission reduction targets and actions.
The forest department has started measuring carbon emissions from forests and other land uses for the first time in 2023 using the IPCC GHG Inventory Software. Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) is being updated as well.
“We have formulated the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' to protect future generations from the adverse effects of climate change,” Kamal said.
This strategic investment framework will shift Bangladesh's development journey from climate vulnerability to climate resilience and facilitate access to financing from international sources.
In addition to climate finance efforts from international sources, the climate change-focused expenditures in our public finance management are being tracked and further financing needs are being assessed.
“Currently, we are tagging climate change-related budget allocations and actual expenditures of 25 ministries/divisions having climate actions,” he said further.
Environmental Protection
The 'Environment Conservation Rules, 2023' have been formulated updating the existing 'Environment Conservation Rules, 1997' in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. Besides, the Air Pollution Control Rules, 2022 have been framed as well.
Air quality is being monitored through 16 Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Centres (CAMS) and 15 Compact Air Quality Monitoring Centres (C-CAMS) in Dhaka and other divisional and industrial cities and Air Quality Index is being published on the website on a daily basis.
Out of 2,894 industrial establishments emitting liquid waste requiring industrial pollution control, 2,382 industrial establishments have installed ETP (achieved ETP coverage 82.31 per cent). In protecting the environment, special importance is also given to forestation.
As a member country of UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Bangladesh has taken initiatives to update the “National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan" following the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
Liveable Dhaka with a Clean Environment
An umbrella investment programme is being designed with the aim of making the five rivers, namely, Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Balu, Turag and Dhaleshwari and several canals encircling the city of Dhaka pollution-free and free from illegal encroachment, bringing back the lost economic vibrancy of the city and turning it into a livable Dhaka with a clean environment.