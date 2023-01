UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, has visited Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt in the response to the flood-affected areas.

During the visit she met with the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, Md. Mozibor Rahman, regional non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and UN agencies' representatives on 15 January, to discuss lessons learnt from some of the key projects of the Flash Flood Humanitarian Response Plan implemented following the devastating floods that hit the region in summer of last year.

In support of the government, the United Nations and NGO partners launched the large-scale Flash Flood Humanitarian Response Plan in July 2022 to provide lifesaving support to vulnerable communities in the five worst hit districts.