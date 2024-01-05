RAB steps up security in the capital before the election

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Friday, RAB-3 director Lt. Col. Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said that on the occasion of the 12th parliament election, RAB-3 has set up regular security check-posts in the areas under its jurisdiction. Special security check-posts have also been set up at the entry points of the capital city and suspicious persons and vehicles are being searched.

The RAB official went on to say, RAB is carry out strict patrolling in these areas. He said, it is our responsibility to keep the situation normal and ensure peace in the public mind at any cost. RAB is also always vigilant about resisting any evil efforts of miscreants and saboteurs.

Assistant director of RAB-3 Arifur Rahman said, over a hundred plainclothes RAB personnel are involved in intelligence surveillance. And over a hundred uniformed RAB personnel are in charge of security check-posts and patrolling areas under their jurisdiction.