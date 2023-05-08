Chuadanga again records country's highest temperature

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Monday, said Rakibul Hasan, senior observer of Chuadanga First Class Weather Observatory.

The situation will persist in the district for a few more days as there is no possibility of rains there, he added.

People of the district have been experiencing scorching heat, forcing them to remain in their respective homes.

Lipu Mia, a van puller of Mominpur Bazar of Sadar upazila, said the income has decreased as the people preferred to stay in this home due to the sweltering heat.