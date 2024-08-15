UN to send fact-finding team next week to probe recent atrocities in Bangladesh
The United Nations (UN) is sending a fact-finding team next week to probe atrocities committed during the student revolution in July and early this month, said chief adviser's press wing on Thursday.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced the move when he called chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday.
This will be the first time the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official.
Meanwhile, the UN rights chief assured Dr Yunus of UN Human Rights Office's solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and their support to the interim government at this pivotal time. "An inclusive, human rights-centred approach will ensure this transition succeeds," he said.
On the other hand, UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis met foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain at his office on Thursday. She said they will have some technical colleagues who will be arriving in Dhaka next week.
"They will do initial fact-finding but the mandate, details and how the team will work with the government - all need to be agreed," the UNRC told reporters after the meeting at the ministry of foreign affairs.
UN resident coordinator reaffirmed UN’s support towards the interim government in Bangladesh. The adviser emphasised for the UN country team to carry on with their work in the diverse areas of mutual interest.
He underscored the importance of the UN’s constructive support in establishing good governance and rule of law.
Lewis shared perspectives on further support for independent investigation, transitional justice and human rights protection.
They also discussed economic cooperation, LDC graduation, climate change, and the ongoing UN humanitarian operations concerning Bangladesh.
The Adviser sought UN’s meaningful support in meeting aspirations of the people, especially youth, and their expectations of the interim Government.
The UN Security Council, at times, deals with grave human rights violations, often in conflict areas. The UN Charter gives the Security Council the authority to investigate and mediate, dispatch a mission, appoint special envoys, or request the Secretary-General to use his good offices.