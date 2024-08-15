UN to send fact-finding team next week to probe recent atrocities in Bangladesh

The United Nations (UN) is sending a fact-finding team next week to probe atrocities committed during the student revolution in July and early this month, said chief adviser's press wing on Thursday.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced the move when he called chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday.

This will be the first time the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official.