Garment factories are reopening, 5 new cases in Ashulia

The garment factories that were closed down on ‘no work, no wage’ basis as per 13(1) of Bangladesh Labour Act in the face of the workers’ agitation have started to reopen. The factories start resumption of work on Monday and the workers went back to work peacefully.

Over a hundred factories in Gazipur, Ashulia and Mirpur, however, remained shut yesterday. These factories might reopen today, Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five new cases were filed against readymade garment workers in Ashulia on Sunday. A total of 61 named and 3,000-4,000 unnamed persons were sued in these cases filed by the factory authorities.

Dhaka district police’s additional police superintendent (Savar circle) Shahidul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.