Chief Adviser returns home wrapping up three-day Malaysia tour
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called the Chief Adviser by mobile phone when Professor Yunus and the Bangladesh delegation arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Anwar Ibrahim exchanged pleasantries with his Bangladesh counterpart, saying that he would now discuss the bilateral issues they have discussed in the delegation level meeting in the Malaysian cabinet.
The Chief Adviser thanked his long time friend Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for hosting him for the landmark visit.
Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Ismail was at the airport to say a hearty good bye to the Chief Adviser.
The three-day tour began on 11 August. During the visit, Bangladesh and Malaysia signed five MoUs and exchanged three notes.
During his tour, Professor Yunus held bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim on Tuesday.
Muhammad Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia and delivered a commemorative lecture today.
Sir Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group, called on Professor Yunus at his hotel in Kuala Lumpur Wednesday.
Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, a Malaysian business tycoon and owner of the country’s national car company Proton, and utility and infrastructure company MMC Corporation Berhad, also met him.
Besides, the Chief Adviser joined several other engagements during his three-day tour.
Advisers Asif Nazrul, Fouzul Kabir Khan and Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy of Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi and BIDA executive chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun accompanied the Chief Adviser during the visit.