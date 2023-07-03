UN Deputy Secretary General pays courtesy call on PM Hasina

Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newspersons after the meeting.

The issues of SDGs, climate change and Rohingya repatriation were also discussed in the meeting, he said.

The prime minister said her government has been taking various timely measures to overcome the international food crisis.

Her government, she continued, has been working to bring all the fallow land under cultivation to ward off the crisis. Sheikh Hasina also put emphasis on rooftop cultivation of food and vegetables.