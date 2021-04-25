Nearly 2m receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A total of 72,06,565 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was inaugurated by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 24 January. Twenty one people were vaccinated on that day.

News agency BSS adds: As of 23 April, the number of vaccine receivers receiving the first dose of vaccine was 57,78,686. Of them, 35,84,036 are male and 21,94,650 female. While the number of vaccine receivers receiving the second dose was 19,67,975. Of them, 13,00,997 are male and 666,978 are female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.