Nearly 2m receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A total of 72,06,565 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was inaugurated by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 24 January. Twenty one people were vaccinated on that day.
“As many as 72,06,5665 people got registered till 5.30pm Saturday to take Covid-19 vaccines,” said a media release signed by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director Mizanur Rahman.
News agency BSS adds: As of 23 April, the number of vaccine receivers receiving the first dose of vaccine was 57,78,686. Of them, 35,84,036 are male and 21,94,650 female. While the number of vaccine receivers receiving the second dose was 19,67,975. Of them, 13,00,997 are male and 666,978 are female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive Covid- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
“The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital,” the DGHS said, adding that the immunisation programme will begin at 8:00am and continue till 2.30pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive Covid-19 vaccines.
Emergency hotline numbers for receiving information on vaccination are 16263, 333 and 10655.