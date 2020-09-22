‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity

He said 134 BOPs have already been set up as per the directives of the prime minister.

With the construction of 73 more modern BOPs, he said it will be possible to increase the manpower along the border, improve housing facilities for the BGB members working in BOPs alongside strengthening the physical facilities and infrastructural security.

It’ll also help enhance the operational capacity of the BGB several times and have a positive impact on the morale of the troops. It’ll also be considered as an exemplary step towards enhancing the overall wellbeing and excellence of the force engaged in safeguarding the country, the BGB PRO added.