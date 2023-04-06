Digital Security Act: Scrapping 2 sections, amending 8 recommended

OHCHR has recommended the scrapping of two sections of the DSA. These are sections 21 and 28. Section 21 states that, “If any person by means of the digital medium makes or instigates to make any propaganda or campaign against the liberation war of Bangladesh, the spirit of the liberation war, father of the nation, the national anthem, or national flag, then such act of the person shall be an offense. Such person shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or/with a fine not exceeding Taka one crore or/with both. If any person commits the same offense for the second time or repeatedly, he shall be punished with imprisonment for life or/with a fine of Taka three crore.”

In its recommendations sent to the Bangladesh government, OHCHR said that such a broad terminology will make legitimate expression an offence. It also mentions the general concern of the human rights committee about curbing freedom of speech concerning respect towards the authorities, the national flag or symbols. According to the committee, the legitimate aim of criticizing heads of state and the highest political authority and other public personalities and the identity of the criticised persons cannot be the only basis for determining the stringency of the punishment under this act.

The law against expressing views on historical matters violates freedom of expression.

Pointing out that Section 21 of the Digital Security Act is not in keeping with Section 19(3) of ICCPR, OHCHR recommended that this section be removed. They also said that if anyone has already been accused under this section, the Bangladesh government can consider acquitting him of charges and providing adequate compensation.

Section 28 of the DSA states that if any person or group made publication, broadcast, etc. of information on the website or in any electronic format that hurts the religious values or sentiment, with an intention to hurt or provoke the religious values or sentiments, then such act of the person shall be an offence. Such person shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or/with fine not exceeding Taka ten lac or/with both. If any person commits the offence for the second time, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or/with fine of Taka twenty lac or both.

OHCHR said that this section lacks the required clarity. Bangladesh Penal Code (295A) is clear on this (mentioning deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), but this is not stated in the DSA. In the Penal Code there is provision for a two-year sentence or fine, but this punishment in DSA is much more severe. Here to the general view of the human rights committee is that it is not compatible with Article 19 (3) of ICCPR. The convention mentions when it will be considered an offence. That means when it is tantamount to inciting discrimination, adversity or violence, then it is an offence.