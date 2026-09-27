Prime minister returns home from New York

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home Sunday morning after concluding his five-day visit to New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he delivered his maiden address to the General Debate and held a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings.

"An Emirates flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:21 am," PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu told BSS.

The Prime Minister left Dhaka on 21 September and reached New York the same day after a stopover in Istanbul. He left New York on 25 September and reached Dubai before continuing his journey for home.

During his four working days in New York, Tarique Rahman took part in 30 engagements -- 11 bilateral meetings with countries around the world, eight UNGA-related engagements and 11 institutional engagements while he and members of his entourage together represented Bangladesh at around 80 engagements.

In the tour, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman delivered seven speeches that will stand as historic milestones, making it a remarkable United Nations General Assembly for Bangladesh as he carried the nation's voice with pride, confidence and dignity.