4G internet resumes at 3pm, 5GB bonus for all: Palak
The 4G mobile internet services will resume across the country at 3:00 pm today and the subscribers will get a 5 GB data bonus with three-day validity.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology, made the announcement while briefing the mobile operators and government officials at the BTRC building in the capital’s Agargaon area.
As there were massive demonstrations and clashes centering the quota reform movement, the government imposed a nationwide curfew on 19 July. Also, the 4-G internet was shut down at midnight on 17 July, and the broadband internet services from 8:45 pm on 18 July.
Following the all-out internet blackout, limited internet connectivity was restored to certain institutions on 23 July, and the broadband services resumed on 24 July, though not in full swing.
Now, the mobile internet service is also going to be restored.