5-day Sharadiya Durga Puja concludes with immersion of idols

The grand festival of 5-day Sharadiya Durga Puja concluded Sunday night with celebrations of ‘Sindur Khela’ in day time, immersion of idols in the evening at nearby rivers or ponds and exchanging Bijaya greetings among devotees across the country.

Marking Dashami, colourful processions were brought out from temples and makeshift puja mandaps and later the idols of Goddess Durga were immersed in nearby rivers, ponds or water-bodies.