5-day Sharadiya Durga Puja concludes with immersion of idols
The grand festival of 5-day Sharadiya Durga Puja concluded Sunday night with celebrations of ‘Sindur Khela’ in day time, immersion of idols in the evening at nearby rivers or ponds and exchanging Bijaya greetings among devotees across the country.
Marking Dashami, colourful processions were brought out from temples and makeshift puja mandaps and later the idols of Goddess Durga were immersed in nearby rivers, ponds or water-bodies.
In the capital, thousands of devotees gathered along the banks of the Buriganga River, where idols from temples and neighbourhoods across the city were being transported on brightly decorated trucks for immersion.
In the afternoon, a colourful procession with around hundred of brightly decorated trucks carrying idols was brought out from Dhakeshwari National temple headed to Buriganga River.
Thousands of people across the city joined the procession while marching to the capital’s key points including Shaheed Minar, High Court, police headquarters and Golap Shah Mazar while the number of curious people on the city streets was also significant.
Durga Puja was celebrated at 31,461 mandaps across the country this year including 252 in the capital, according to Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP).
Stringent security measures were ensured across the country during the celebration of Durga Puja to avert any untoward situation. Besides, Puja celebration committees across the country were also vigilant for ensuring security and smooth celebration of the Durga Puja.
Temples across the country including Dhakeshwari National temple, Ramna Kali Temple, Siddheswari Kalimandir saw massive gathering of female devotees clad in colourful dresses including white saree with red borders and they are performing ‘Sindur khela’, a significant part of Bijoya Dashami celebrations.
Males also join this ritual by giving colours to faces of other devotees or participants.
In the capital Dhaka, the main puja mandaps were at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.
In major divisional cities including port city Chattogram, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet and district towns including Faridpur, Dinajpur,Jashore, Kushtia, Netrakona, Tangail, Satkhira also witnessed massive celebration of Durga Puja.
Earlier, on Saturday, Maha Navami, the fourth-day of Sharadiya Durga Puja, was celebrated with offering puja, anjali, daily bhog, sacrificing vegetables and fruits and dhunuchi nach (dance competition).
On Friday, Maha Ashtami, the third day of five-day Sharadiya Durga Puja, was celebrated amid different rituals including offering of Anjali, Kumari and Sandhi Puja at temples since morning.
On Thursday, Maha Saptami, the second day of the five-day Sharadiya Durga Puja, was celebrated in befitting manner as temples and makeshift mandaps witnessed huge devotees and visitors while beautifully crafted idols of Goddess Durga was installed formally on the first day of Maha Shasthi on Friday.
Temples and mandaps were illuminated and decorated gorgeously marking the puja as some puja pandals were portrayed in different themes signifying different aspects of life and religious stories.