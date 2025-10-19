'Little Bangladesh': A touch of homeland in Los Angeles

The picturesque city of Los Angeles in the United States, known for its glitz and glamour, holds a small piece of Bangladesh within it.

Stand on the stretch of Third Street, from New Hampshire to Alexandria Avenue, and for a moment you might forget you’re in Los Angeles.

The sight of a blue street sign reading ‘Little Bangladesh’ and the lively buzz of the area will make you feel like you’re walking through a busy road in Dhaka.

For many Bangladeshis living far from home, this area offers a comforting sense of belonging, prompting many to make it their home.

Just three miles away from Hollywood’s dazzling lights, this small enclave feels like a dream come true, a place where Bangladeshi expatriates rediscover the joy, warmth, and cultural spirit of their homeland.

At first glance, the strong presence of Bangladeshis and their native culture may come as a surprise, yet this ‘Little Bangladesh’ has truly flourished in Los Angeles, California, officially recognised by the city itself.

Though the surroundings, lined with shady trees, city traffic, and the hum of American life, remind visitors of California, the scent of Bangladeshi food, the sight of shop signs written in Bangla, the chatter of people, and the familiar bustle of shops together create a distinct essence of Bangladesh in this distant land.