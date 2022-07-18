HC orders judicial inquiry over Narail teacher humiliation

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Aneek R Haque stood for the writ petitioner while advocate Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state.
Earlier on 4 July, lawyer Lutfe Jahan Purnima, on behalf of Ain O Salish Kendra, filed a writ petition seeking judicial probe into the humiliation of Narail college teacher Swapan Kumar Biswas over a Facebook post by a student.
On 18 June, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United Degree College made a post on Facebook supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
There was day-long unrest in the college over the post and rumors that acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas had sided with the student, following which police escorted him out of the campus but not before he was garlanded with shoes.
A video of the incident also went viral on social media that sparked huge criticism.
Different organisations, including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, lodged protests over the incident and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in it.