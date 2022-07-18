HC orders judicial inquiry over Narail teacher humiliation

The High Court on Monday ordered judicial probe into the humiliation of acting principal of Mirzapur United College Swapan Kumar Biswas in Narail Sadar upazila, reports UNB.

The court also asked Narail's chief judicial magistrate to investigate the incident and submit a report within the next 6 weeks.

A vacation bench of justices Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and SM Moniruzzaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).