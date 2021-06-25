77pc families in Bangladesh hit hard by first wave: Study

To cope with the situation these families used up their savings and took loans, which led to a 62 per cent decrease in the average monthly savings of these households and a 31 per cent increase in debt.

The study was conducted by the Center on International Cooperation of New York University, BRAC and UN WOMEN Bangladesh on the changes in demographic, economic and social environments in the secondary towns, peri-urban (upazila) and rural areas of Bangladesh brought on by the rise in reverse migration during the pandemic.

The research findings were unveiled at a virtual international dialogue titled, ‘Demographic and Socio-economic Changes induced by the Covid-19 Pandemic: Challenges of New Circumstances’ held recently.