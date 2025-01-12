BGB’s stern stance prevents India’s effort to construct border fence: Home adviser

Home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is cautious on the border area. India has stopped constructing barbed wire fences along the border due to obstruction from BGB and locals.

The adviser made the remark at a press briefing at the home ministry’s conference room in secretariat Sunday morning, says a release sent by the ministry.

The adviser said India started construction of fences along the border with Bangladesh in five places but had to abandon the execution due to strong objection by BGB and local Bangladeshis.

He thanked the local residents for joining the BGB men in preventing the construction of the fence.