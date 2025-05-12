ICT probe body brings 5 charges against Hasina, 2 others

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday filed its probe report in a crime against humanity and genocide case lodged against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over heinous crimes committed during the July-August mass uprising.

“The probe body completed its investigation within six months and 28 days and brought five charges against the mastermind of the crimes and superior commandant Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun,” ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam told newspersons at a press briefing marking the submission of probe report.