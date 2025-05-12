ICT probe body brings 5 charges against Hasina, 2 others
The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday filed its probe report in a crime against humanity and genocide case lodged against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over heinous crimes committed during the July-August mass uprising.
“The probe body completed its investigation within six months and 28 days and brought five charges against the mastermind of the crimes and superior commandant Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun,” ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam told newspersons at a press briefing marking the submission of probe report.
The chief prosecutor further said the investigation agency implicated the ousted prime minister of inciting the crimes against humanity through her 14 July press briefing, where she described the anti-discrimination agitators as the grandchildren of the Rajakars.
“She unleashed the various law enforcement and intelligence agencies against them (the protesting students). Apart from the state agencies, armed members of Awami League and its associate bodies like Jubo League and Chhatra League swooped on the protesters with all their might. They slaughtered the agitating students, injured them and committed crimes against humanity,” Muhammad Tajul Islam stated.
The ICT chief prosecutor maintained that the probe body in the second charge accused Sheikh Hasina of giving direct order in committing crimes against humanity.
“The investigation agency seized records of some telephonic conversations of Sheikh Hasina, where she repeatedly ensured that she ordered all the state agencies to eliminate all the innocent civilians, who were agitating peacefully for a fair demand, by using helicopters, drones and APCs (armored personnel carriers),” he added.
The three other charges were related to particular incidents, where crimes were committed following directions of Sheikh Hasina, the chief prosecutor confirmed.