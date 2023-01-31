55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Rail minister

Railway minister Nurul Islam Sujan said that 55 per cent of the construction work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge has been completed.

“As the work is going on in full swing, it will open to traffic before its scheduled time of August 2024,” he said while talking to reporters after visiting the east side of the bridge construction project today.

The minister said that 1.15 km of the 4.8 km long bridge over the Jamuna River is already visible. Engineers have so far installed 11 spans on 12 pillars. The overall progress of the construction work is satisfactory, he added.