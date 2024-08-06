3 bodies in front of Jatrabari thana, police uniform on two bodies

Gathering of people has been seen surrounding the dead bodies. At least seven to eight police vehicles in front of the thana have been burned. It was seen to loot things from burned vehicles. People have been seen entering the thana.

Protestors were staying at Kajla of Jatrabari in the capital centering the Students Against Discrimination Movements centering 'March to Dhaka' on Monday. They were chanting various anti-government slogans. At one stage the members of law enforcing agencies were firing targeting them. Many died in the firing. Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources said 30 bodies killed in firing were brought to the hospital.

The protestors vandalised the Jatrabari thana in the afternoon. At one stage, they entered the thana and beat up the police members. A number of policemen were injured in it.

While visiting, this situation was found in front of the thana today, Tuesday.

