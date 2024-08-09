Want interim govt to chart democratic future: US

The United States has called upon the newly formed interim government to chart a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh, and also expressed their preparedness for cooperation.

Mathew Miller, the spokesperson for the US department of state, made the call while responding to queries at a press conference on Thursday.

Noting the introduction of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a journalist asked the spokesperson if there has been any communication with him directly or indirectly.