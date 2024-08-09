Want interim govt to chart democratic future: US
The United States has called upon the newly formed interim government to chart a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh, and also expressed their preparedness for cooperation.
Mathew Miller, the spokesperson for the US department of state, made the call while responding to queries at a press conference on Thursday.
Noting the introduction of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a journalist asked the spokesperson if there has been any communication with him directly or indirectly.
In response, Miller said, “There has been communication with the interim government, and our charge d’affaires attended his swearing-in today. I do not know if she spoke to him at the swearing-in, but she did attend.”
When the journalist asked more specifically regarding the communication, the spokesperson said, “I am not going to speak to the private diplomatic conversations, but obviously one of the things that we have made clear is that we want to see the interim government chart a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh,”
Responding to another query, he said, “We welcome Dr. Yunus’ call for an end to the recent violence, and we stand ready to work with the interim government and Dr. Yunus as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.”
An interim government was formed in Bangladesh on Thursday night, snapping a four-day vacuum since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through a student-led mass uprising.
Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus took oath as the chief advisor to the interim government at the Bangabhaban at 9:20 pm on Thursday, while 13 other advisors were sworn-in later.
The government consists of 17 advisors in total. However, three advisors could not take oath due to being away from the capital city.