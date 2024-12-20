Three accused sent to court after dope test

The three accused of the case filed over the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Muhtasim Masud after being run over by a private car at a police check-post in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj have undergone dope tests to confirm whether they were drunk during the incident or not.

The accused were sent to court after the dope test at the Narayanganj general hospital on Friday. Narayanganj additional superintendent of police (ASP, administration and finance) Md Tariqul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Among the accused are Mubin Al Mamun, 20, son of brigadier general (retired) Abdullah Al Mamun. Mubin’s family lives in the DOHS area of the capital. The two other accused are – Mirajul Karim, 22, from Pirerbagh area of Mirpur and Asif Chowdhury, 22 from Sector-13 in Uttara. They all are students. The police found an empty liquor bottle and a can of beer from the car.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity this morning, a senior official said, “We are suspecting that all the three accused were drunk during the accident. They even admitted that during the primary questioning. They will undergo a dope test for proof.