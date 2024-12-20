BUET student's death
Three accused sent to court after dope test
The three accused of the case filed over the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Muhtasim Masud after being run over by a private car at a police check-post in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj have undergone dope tests to confirm whether they were drunk during the incident or not.
The accused were sent to court after the dope test at the Narayanganj general hospital on Friday. Narayanganj additional superintendent of police (ASP, administration and finance) Md Tariqul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Among the accused are Mubin Al Mamun, 20, son of brigadier general (retired) Abdullah Al Mamun. Mubin’s family lives in the DOHS area of the capital. The two other accused are – Mirajul Karim, 22, from Pirerbagh area of Mirpur and Asif Chowdhury, 22 from Sector-13 in Uttara. They all are students. The police found an empty liquor bottle and a can of beer from the car.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity this morning, a senior official said, “We are suspecting that all the three accused were drunk during the accident. They even admitted that during the primary questioning. They will undergo a dope test for proof.
Mubin Al Mamun, who was driving the car during the incident, is the son of former Brigadier General Abdullah Al Mamun, the police official said adding, “We asked the man on the driving seat to show licenses and documents of the car, but he could not show that. We will investigate the documents of the car and whether the prime accused has a driving license.”
The three accused were taken to the Narayanganj Court after the dope test at noon. The investigation official and in-charge of Purbachal police outpost SI Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo, “We have appealed for a five-day-remand to each of the accused.”
Earlier, a car rammed into a motorcycle at a police checkpoint in Purbachal Uposhohor area in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj killing BUET student Muhtyasim Mahmud on the spot and injuring his friends Mehedi Hasan Khan, 22 and Amit Saha, 22, who were standing at the check post.
The police arrested the three from the spot. Later, the arrestees were shown arrested in a case filed by Muhtasim’s father and were sent to jail.