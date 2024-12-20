BUET student killed as car hits motorcycle at checkpost in Purbachal
A student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was killed when a car rammed into a motorcycle at a police checkpoint in Purbachal Uposhohor area in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.
Meanwhile, two more students of the university were seriously injured. The incident took place in Neela Market area (Kuril-Kanchan Road) on Purbachal 300 feet road around 3:00 am early on Friday.
Deceased Muhtasim Masud, 22, was a second-year student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at BUET. He was the son of Masud Mia, a resident of Green Road under Kalabagan Police Station in the capital.
The injured two, Mehedi Hasan Khan, 22, and Amit Saha, 22, were also students of the CSE department at BUET. Mehedi is the son of Mafizur Rahman Khan from Cumilla Sadar upazila and Amit is the son of Tapan Kumar Saha from Muktagacha municipality in Mymensingh. Mehedi is undergoing treatment at Square Hospital while Amit is being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the capital.
As the plaintiff, Muhtasim’s father has filed a case under Road Transport Act with Roopganj police station in connection to this incident. The police have arrested three people involved in this incident.
The three arrested include Mubin Al Mamun, 20, who was driving the car. Mubin is the son of Brigadier General (Retd) Abdullah Al Mamun, resident of Mirpur DOHS area in the capital.
The other two arrested who were also in the car are Mirazul Karim, 22, son of Rizwanul Karim from Peererbag area in Mirpur and Asif Chowdhury, son of Bahauddin Chowdhury from Uttara sector no. 13. All three of the are students.
Senior assistant superintendent of police (Ga-Circle) in Narayanganj, Mehedi Islam told Prothom Alo that three people involved with the incident have been arrested. After completing their dope tests, they have been produced before the court today, Friday.
Deceased Muhtasim’s body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for postmortem. And, the police have seized the motorcycle and the car involved in the accident, he added.
According to first information report (FIR) of the case, Muhtasim picked up two of his friends on his motorcycle to go to eat at Neela Market on 300 feet road around 8:00 pm on Thursday night. They were returning home after dinner.
Around 3:00 am in the morning, the motorcycle was stopped at the police checkpoint on Neela Market intersection for questioning. At that time, a car coming at a reckless speed rammed into the three sitting on the motorcycle at the checkpoint. Muhtasim Masud died on the spot from this while, his classmates were injured.
Later, the police present at the check point detained the three including the driver and took them to Roopganj Police Station. Police stated that an empty liquour bottle and a can of beer have been recovered from that car.
Meanwhile, upon hearing the news of this accident more than a hundred BUET students gathered at Roopganj police station early this morning. They demonstated in front of the police station, demanding demanded immediate registration of a case and arrest of the three detained persons.