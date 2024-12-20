BUET student killed as car hits motorcycle at checkpost in Purbachal

A student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was killed when a car rammed into a motorcycle at a police checkpoint in Purbachal Uposhohor area in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

Meanwhile, two more students of the university were seriously injured. The incident took place in Neela Market area (Kuril-Kanchan Road) on Purbachal 300 feet road around 3:00 am early on Friday.

Deceased Muhtasim Masud, 22, was a second-year student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at BUET. He was the son of Masud Mia, a resident of Green Road under Kalabagan Police Station in the capital.