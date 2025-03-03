EU to provide EUR 68m aid, EU commissioner tells Chief Adviser

Visiting EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib Monday said the European Union is providing 68 million euros this year for the Rohingya response, including host communities in Bangladesh, and for the Myanmar conflict, notably for the people caught in violence in Myanmar’s Western Rakhine state.

The EU commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management made the announcement as she called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

But, she said, despite the fact that the amount is more than the initial EU contribution last year, it is still not enough to avoid the risk of a significant deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Rohingya camps due to the growing funding gap.