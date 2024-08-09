Police yet to resume activities due to security concerns

Although the members of police have been urged to join their workstations, the police-station-based activities are yet to be resumed. The police members still have security concerns. So they are still afraid of joining the police stations.

It’s a challenge to bring back police members to their workstations unless their security is ensured at the field level, police officials at different levels said.

In this circumstance, it’s not possible to resume activities of different police stations in the capital right now.

However, new Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md. Mainul Hasan has ordered the police members to start work from police stations. He urged the police members to at least resume the operations that can be run from police stations.