Foreign technical assistance to be taken for judicial inquiry committee: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday said foreign technical assistance will be taken for the judicial probe committee formed by the government aimed at ensuring fair and standard inquiry of the quota reform movement.

“We will take foreign technical assistance for the judicial inquiry committee to make it appropriate, qualitative and highly standard,” she said.

The prime minister said this while German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Prime minister’s press secretary Md. Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the media after the meeting.