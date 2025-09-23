Dispute over coal prices: Adani likely to go to court

Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the dispute between Bangladesh and India's major business conglomerate Adani Group over coal prices remains unresolved.

Several meetings have taken place between the two sides, but Adani has refused to make any concessions beyond the terms of the existing contract. The company may take the matter to an international arbitration court.

Adani has already appointed legal counsel, according to sources within Bangladesh’s Power Division, which has also been confirmed by an Adani representative. In response, the Power Division has begun preparing for a potential legal battle.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on the issue, power, energy and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said, "Discussions are ongoing with Adani, but they are leaning toward arbitration. The first step, a CEO-level meeting, has already taken place. The second step—appointing a mediator—has not yet happened."

"If Adani moves toward arbitration, we must be prepared. That’s why we’re preparing to appoint experienced international lawyers," he added.