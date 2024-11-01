Adani cashing in on a 'one-sided' deal

The situation with the Indian power company Adani Group remains complicated. Since last July, Adani has been charging electricity bills based on the increased price of coal used in its power plants.

Additionally, the company is pressuring Bangladesh to pay outstanding bills, having already reduced electricity production to less than half. Observers have noted that Adani is taking advantage of a "one-sided" deal.

Adani's power plant is located in Godda, Jharkhand, India. Last year, before power generation began, there was significant controversy surrounding the price of coal.

The Power Development Board (PDB) refused to pay the high coal prices, prompting Adani to agree to reduce them. The company also promised to supply coal at a lower price than the Payra and Rampal power plants. However, a year later, Adani is now demanding a 22 per cent increase in price.

On 28 October, Adani sent a letter to the PDB amid ongoing disputes over the price hike and demands for payment of dues. The letter stated that the PDB must take measures to pay the arrears by 30 October as promised; otherwise, Adani would be forced to stop power supply from 31 October, citing a working capital crisis.