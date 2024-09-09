Adani Group warns Bangladesh for overdue power payment

The Adani Group of India has issued a stern message addressing the newly formed interim government of Bangladesh about clearing the dues.

The business group owned by Gautam Adani issued the warning in the backdrop of growing power overdue, UK-based Financial Times reports.

Quoting the report, India-based Economic Times said Bangladesh’s power overdue to Adani Group reached USD 500 million. The Adani Group has termed this condition as ‘unsustainable’.