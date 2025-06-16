Average medical expense for abused women Tk 2,512

A young woman from Belkuchi upazila in Sirajganj district would often face violence at the hands of her husband over dowry money. One time, he kicked her in the stomach with such force that she had to stay in the hospital for two days.

This happened in 2023. The woman heard from her mother that the medical expenses amounted to around Tk 5,000 to Tk 6,000. She told Prothom Alo that she could not stay in that marriage for more than two years because of the abuse.

A woman with her child came to visit Prothom Alo office in September 2024 to report abuse by her husband. The woman from Jashore revealed she was his second wife. Now her husband no longer wishes to keep her in the marriage and he abuses her frequently.

Last year, she filed a case under Section 11(Ga) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 that deals with dowry-related offences. It cost her about Tk 20,000 to keep the case running.

A report titled ‘Violence against Women Survey 2024’, jointly published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh, highlights that women who have suffered physical, psychological or sexual violence from husbands, partners or other men often have to bear the costs of medical treatment and legal action themselves.