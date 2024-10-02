Yunus, Modi may meet in BIMSTEC summit in Nov: Foreign adviser

Chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi may hold their first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Thailand, likely to take place in November.

“The bilateral meeting is expected to be held during the BIMSTEC summit, which is tentatively scheduled for next month,” said foreign adviser Md. Touhid Hossain at a media briefing at the foreign ministry Tuesday afternoon.