Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

“The cases that were filed against open minded people, people with different opinions, people who have been implicated in cases for their speeches and for their dissents... will be dismissed simultaneously with the repeal of the DSA,” he added.

The law adviser, however, said the trial of the cases lodged over computer-related offences, like hacking, fraud and blackmailing would continue.

Asif Nazrul said this while addressing the DRU-Desh TV Best Reporting Award-2024 function as the chief guest at Dhaka Club this afternoon.

Castigating a section of journalist leaders, the adviser said they only worked to make their own fortune, not for changing the lots of the common journalists.