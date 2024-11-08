Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul Friday said the lawsuits filed over ‘speech offence’ will be dismissed simultaneously with the repeal of the Digital Security Act (DSA).
“We are repealing the Digital Security Act and made the announcement long ago. There are some cases filed over ‘speech offences’... all those cases will be dismissed automatically,” he said.
“The cases that were filed against open minded people, people with different opinions, people who have been implicated in cases for their speeches and for their dissents... will be dismissed simultaneously with the repeal of the DSA,” he added.
The law adviser, however, said the trial of the cases lodged over computer-related offences, like hacking, fraud and blackmailing would continue.
Asif Nazrul said this while addressing the DRU-Desh TV Best Reporting Award-2024 function as the chief guest at Dhaka Club this afternoon.
Castigating a section of journalist leaders, the adviser said they only worked to make their own fortune, not for changing the lots of the common journalists.
“There are some so-called journalist leaders, who are actually neither journalists, nor leaders. By holding the ordinary journalists hostages, they made huge money, became owners of houses and cars and became influential,” Asif said.
“The incumbent interim government has done nothing for the harassment of the journalists. Neither the government nor the police filed any case against journalists,” he mentioned.
Addressing the function as the special guest, environment, forest and climate change affairs adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said fearless and unbiased journalism is crucial for protecting democracy and environment. The current government is firmly committed to creating a congenial atmosphere for journalism.
Presided over by Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, the function was conducted by DRU general secretary Mohi Uddin.
Former DRU president Shafiqul Karim and Desh TV Managing Director Arif Hasan also addressed the function, among others.