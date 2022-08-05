Govt mulls taking IMF loan as precautionary measure: PM’s Principal Secretary

The government should do something positive considering the global crisis happening in the world rather than doing nothing, he said.

Referring to bail-out, he said the government did not seek bailout rather it is thinking to take pragmatic steps in advance to address the upcoming or uncertain situation of the country due to the adverse impacts of the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“ However, the concerned authority such as the Ministry of Finance and the Economic Relations Division are holding discussions with World Bank, ADB and JICA for taking precautionary measures if war continues or the supply chain is disrupted,” he continued.

The initial proposal has just been made and further discussion will be held in coming days, he said, adding that nothing has been finalised as yet to this end.

Replying to the query whether Bangladesh is taking loan like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, he said the country’s statistics indicate that Bangladesh does not need loan as it has sufficient foreign reserve with the help of which the people of the country can live about 5.5 months.