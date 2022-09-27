Bangladesh seeks cooperation from China this time

Following the meeting, both of them talked to newspersons separately. Li Jiming said, “We talked about many issues as friends discuss about. We talked about repatriation of Rohingya people quickly.”

He said the acting foreign secretary raised the issue of border situation during the discussion. This (the border situation) is rather an unfortunate affair.

Meting sources said the acting foreign secretary informed the top China envoys about the latest situation along the Myanmar border and Bangladesh’s position in this regard. He also drew Chinese ambassador’s attention to Myanmar Army’s reinforcement and deploying modern arms along the border in its fight against Arakan Army. He (Li Jiming) was told about the constant panic the people of Bangladesh have been experiencing along the border.

The source said the Chinese ambassador raised question on whether the border situation is intentional or unintentional. To that the acting foreign secretary said Bangladesh side is not involved with any of the incidents of shells falling in the Bangladesh territory, injuries and violation of air space. In that case, be it intentional or unintentional, Myanmar must take all the responsibilities of what happened along the border.

Regarding the infiltration of drone into Bangladesh’s air space, the Chinese ambassador was told that is there any reason to think that Bangladesh does not have the capacity to shoot down the drone? Bangladesh can do that very easily. But the country follows the principle of playing a responsible role in behaving with close neighbours, not the principle of following any animosity with them. That’s why the country is not stepping into the trap Myanmar has laid. But ultimately such instigating behaviour of Myanmar will stoke regional instability.