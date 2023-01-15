85 out of 99 bridges in important waterways are low-height

A survey by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) found that 85 out of 99 bridges surveyed are blocking smooth river traffic during the monsoon due to low height.

Waterways are considered the cheapest and most environment-friendly means of communication. Stakeholders said the authorities in our country did not give due importance on the waterways. Moreover, the waterways are being rendered useless due to construction of low-height bridges.

According to BIWTA data, government authorities such as Roads and Highways Department (RHD), Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) and Bangladesh Railways constructed those low-height bridges. Some of these bridges are still being built. RHD has recently constructed a bridge near Kamarpara bridge in Tongi’s Turag River, which is low-height. BIWTA sources have said the relevant authorities defied their objection over the height of the bridge. Another low-height bridge--Tongi railway bridge-- is under construction.

Officials of the relevant bodies said the government is even mulling over demolishing the low-height bridges and construct new ones. The government will incur huge loss in case of reconstructing these bridges.

Transport expert and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s (BUET) professor Shamsul Haque thinks these low height bridges result from the lack of coordination and importance given to the waterways.

“Transporting goods through waterways cost one-third of road routes. Waterways are the most important in the world in terms of sustainable development, followed by railways and roads. But the opposite has happened in our country,” Shamsul Haque told Prothom Alo.

He added that water, road and railways were given equal importance in the first five year plan of Bangladesh. But a whopping 90 per cent investment was diverted to roads later in a planned way with a view to creating market for cars.