Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrives in Dhaka

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh.

A plane carrying the Chinese foreign minister landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:00pm.

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque received Wang Yi at the airport.

Wang Yi arrived in the Bangabandhu Museum in the capital around 6:15pm where state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam received him.

The Chinese foreign minister paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu. He then visited the museum and signed the visitors’ book.

Wang Yi will join a dinner hosted by road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader at InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka at 7:30pm.

The Chinese foreign minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Momen on 7 August.

He is also expected to pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

