Ex-BCL leaders jeer at Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader came under fire by former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as the former leaders of the ruling party’s student wing were not allowed to speak at a view exchange meeting they were invited to.

Some former BCL leaders also jeered at the AL leader chanting ‘Vua, Vua’ slogans.

The incident took place at AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday morning. AL took an initiative to exchange views with the former BCL leaders in the wake of the current situation of the country.

The media were also informed that AL general secretary Obaidul Quader will exchange views with the former BCL leaders. The BCL leaders said they were invited to exchange views.