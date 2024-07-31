Ex-BCL leaders jeer at Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader came under fire by former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as the former leaders of the ruling party’s student wing were not allowed to speak at a view exchange meeting they were invited to.
Some former BCL leaders also jeered at the AL leader chanting ‘Vua, Vua’ slogans.
The incident took place at AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday morning. AL took an initiative to exchange views with the former BCL leaders in the wake of the current situation of the country.
The media were also informed that AL general secretary Obaidul Quader will exchange views with the former BCL leaders. The BCL leaders said they were invited to exchange views.
Several hundred former BCL leaders gathered at the conference room in the morning. Among the attendees were members of parliament, and former presidents and secretaries of BCL.
But Obaidul Quader started briefing the media without any sort of discussion with the invited BCL leaders.
Angered as they were not allowed to speak, the invitees started talking among themselves which led to commotion.
Some former BCL leaders asked Quader, ‘Why are you holding a press briefing inviting us for a meeting to exchange views? Why did you call us then? You listen to us first, discuss with us and then brief the media. But you didn’t do that and have started speaking to journalists…’
It can be noted that Obaidul Quader on many instances called a joint meeting with Dhaka city south and north units of Awami League and other associate organisations but ended the meetings only by delivering speeches.
He even ended meetings of AL’s presidium committee by delivering his speech only in the past.
Several former BCL leaders, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo from their past experience they assumed Obaidul Quader would end the meeting only by delivering his own speech. As it actually happened, the BCL leaders got enraged.
The former leaders also said at first Obaidul Quader tried to shut those who were speaking up but the commotion did not subside. Then he shortened the press briefing compared to other days and left the place.
A former BCL leader then made the catcall, later many joined him. Alongside Obaidul Quader, the other central AL leaders present also left the meeting room. At that time, the former BCL leaders who were present at the ground floor and adjacent road also chanted ‘vua, vua’ slogans. This situation continued for around an hour.
Some former BCL leaders also showed discourteous behavior to the journalists present at the meeting.
AL’s presidium member Abdur Razzaque, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Jahangir Kabir Nanak; joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim; organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Afzal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, and forest and environment affairs secretary Delwar Hossain, among others, were present at the meeting.